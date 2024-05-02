Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in American Financial Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 132.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in American Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $135,455.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michelle A. Gillis sold 5,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $626,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $1,854,746 over the last 90 days. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFG opened at $128.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.92 and a 200 day moving average of $120.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.79. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.22 and a 12-month high of $137.71.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Financial Group

About American Financial Group

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.