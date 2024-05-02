Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,055 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,324 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWN. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,352,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11,994.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,803,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,760 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,257,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank cut Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWN

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.