Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 64,423 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64,423 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.19% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 829,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,984,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day moving average is $24.99. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $454.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.77.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HTBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

