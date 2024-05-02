Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Patria Investments were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,408 shares during the period. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Investments stock opened at $13.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $12.81 and a 1 year high of $16.20.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Patria Investments had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 38.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.399 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.53%.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

