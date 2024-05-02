Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.15% of Forward Air worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Forward Air by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Forward Air by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Forward Air Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $21.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $121.38. The firm has a market cap of $555.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRD. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.14.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
