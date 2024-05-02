GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires Shares of 636 Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 636 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

CCS opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.71. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $97.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.67. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.54%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CCS shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

