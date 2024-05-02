GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases Shares of 467 AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AptarGroup by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,438,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in AptarGroup by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,447,000 after purchasing an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

ATR stock opened at $145.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.35 and a 200-day moving average of $132.53. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $148.51.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $838.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

In other news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,357.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $284,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,627. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

