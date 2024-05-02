Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Enviri at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Enviri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Enviri Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of NYSE NVRI opened at $8.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79. Enviri Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The company has a market cap of $649.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.10.
Enviri Company Profile
Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Enviri
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- What is a Dividend King?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Enviri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.