Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $300,000 Investment in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned 0.05% of Clearwater Paper at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 18,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 6.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 47.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 153,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 49,141 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the third quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of CLW opened at $44.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $29.22 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $736.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.20 million for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 4.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

