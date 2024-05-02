New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 911,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,723 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.86% of DNOW worth $10,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in DNOW by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in DNOW in the third quarter worth $210,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 10.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 36.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of DNOW by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $13.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. DNOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.48.

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.83 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. DNOW’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DNOW Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DNOW from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on DNOW from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

