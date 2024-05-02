New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,513 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.07% of Bunge Global worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bunge Global by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bunge Global from $141.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $161.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of BG opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $116.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.94 and a 200 day moving average of $99.96.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

