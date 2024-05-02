Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.83.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

NXST stock opened at $161.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.65. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.42 by ($1.10). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 26.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,006.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sean Compton sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 31,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total transaction of $5,038,724.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,032,784.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,508 shares of company stock worth $7,487,950. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.