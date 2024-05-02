Signaturefd LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 287,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,337,000 after buying an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 653,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,316,000 after buying an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $46.85 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.37 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

