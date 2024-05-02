Simplex Trading LLC Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM)

Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned approximately 0.26% of ProShares Ultra Dow30 worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the third quarter worth approximately $4,303,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 2,061.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 35,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 33,895 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DDM opened at $78.51 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Dow30 has a 52 week low of $58.76 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21. The firm has a market cap of $369.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.92.

ProShares Ultra Dow30 Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Dow30 (DDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to the price-weighted Dow Jones Industrial Average, which includes 30 of the largest and most stable US companies. DDM was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by ProShares.

