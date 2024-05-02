State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 1,685 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of Rogers worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROG. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 8.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Rogers by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock opened at $118.62 on Thursday. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $105.48 and a twelve month high of $173.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.93.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 5.30%. Research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

