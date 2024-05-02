State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,343 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Carpenter Technology by 322.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Carpenter Technology by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the third quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 14.7 %

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $98.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 1.56. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

Carpenter Technology Increases Dividend

About Carpenter Technology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

