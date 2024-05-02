State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 9,239 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,239 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Vista Energy worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VIST. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Energy by 4,205.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the third quarter worth about $341,000. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VIST opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.93. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.91.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $309.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.50 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 30.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIST. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

