Truist Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,279 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 3.11% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $11,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 43,655 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 612.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 78,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XDEC opened at $35.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

