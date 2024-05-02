Truist Financial Corp Sells 17,086 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,086 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTIP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $47.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.59. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

