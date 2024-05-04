Choreo LLC Takes $327,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares in the company, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 1.1 %

AGNC Investment stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.81 and a twelve month high of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a apr 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 158.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Profile

(Free Report)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.