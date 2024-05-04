Evercore ISI Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,832,153.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,217,010 shares of company stock worth $5,506,442,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,329,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,736,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260,411 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

