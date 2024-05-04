GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $42,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,769 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.79.

Read Our Latest Report on UHS

Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Universal Health Services stock opened at $167.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $183.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.55.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.