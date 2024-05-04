GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $42,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 267 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 49,769 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,436 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Steve Filton sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $6,188,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,785 shares in the company, valued at $12,162,563.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Universal Health Services Stock Down 1.3 %
Universal Health Services stock opened at $167.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.90 and a 12 month high of $183.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.55.
Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Universal Health Services
Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Health Services
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.