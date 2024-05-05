MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 639,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,346 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.89% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $59,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 494,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,351,000 after purchasing an additional 288,408 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,053,000 after acquiring an additional 253,396 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,455,000 after acquiring an additional 101,938 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 515,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after acquiring an additional 89,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $7,915,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. TheStreet lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.78.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $102.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.88, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.53 and a 12-month high of $104.90.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $157.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.12 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $185,175.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,949,156.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 9,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $866,779.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,457,498. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $185,175.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,949,156.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 804,824 shares of company stock worth $68,127,415 in the last three months. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.