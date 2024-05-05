Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Upland Software stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Upland Software has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $5.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,567,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 1,896.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,427,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 43,479 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 145,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Upland Software by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 67,331 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

