Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,262 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Blackstone worth $60,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Blackstone by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 64,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,509,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $117.99 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $79.92 and a one year high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.85.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock worth $37,816,476 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $129.00) on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.65.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

