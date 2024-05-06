United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Raised to $400.00

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $308.78.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $262.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.54. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $204.44 and a 52-week high of $262.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The firm had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 23.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total transaction of $1,291,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,130.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $1,291,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $7,880,130.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,790 shares of company stock worth $33,572,685. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,338 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,903,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

