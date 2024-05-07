International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Acquired by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 2,281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $41.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,400 shares of company stock valued at $331,402. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

