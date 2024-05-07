Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.
Lee Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of LEE opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.22. Lee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.42.
Insider Activity at Lee Enterprises
In other news, major shareholder Digital Ltd Quint acquired 46,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.92 per share, for a total transaction of $600,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 704,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,095,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 85,500 shares of company stock worth $1,176,350 over the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises Company Profile
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers digital subscription platforms; daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.
