Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $14.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.62.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,275,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,754,000 after acquiring an additional 95,291 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veradigm by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,806,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,483 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Veradigm by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,375,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 623,438 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,516,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after buying an additional 1,307,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,401,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,559,000 after buying an additional 165,642 shares during the period.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

