Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Shares Purchased by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,217,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,397,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,023.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 552,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 503,036 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates lifted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 2,416,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,371,000 after purchasing an additional 461,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envision Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,863,000.

NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $36.62.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

