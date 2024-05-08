First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys New Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE CSL opened at $405.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $415.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.51 and a 200-day moving average of $327.81.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,203.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,203.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,387 shares of company stock worth $6,492,789. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

