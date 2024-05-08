First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $12.17 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,119 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.1% of First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $12,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 23,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.05.

NYSE:JPM opened at $191.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $133.13 and a 12-month high of $200.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,045,325.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $602,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,174,647. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,810 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $323,917.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,045,325.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,042,525 shares of company stock valued at $190,961,526. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

