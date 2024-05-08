First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Invests $292,000 in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NRG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRG opened at $73.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $83.03.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 44.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently -152.34%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

