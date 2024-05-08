Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,490 Shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHYFree Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 5.37% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 69,321 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:NUHY opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $21.18.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

