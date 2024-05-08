New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after buying an additional 185,746 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 6,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TOL stock opened at $126.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.46. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.00 and a 12-month high of $130.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.11%.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $1,180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

