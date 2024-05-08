New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,411,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,140,000 after buying an additional 129,541 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,657,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,521,000 after buying an additional 293,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,144,000 after buying an additional 77,595 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,934,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,433,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,209,000 after purchasing an additional 387,391 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.01.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.45 per share, for a total transaction of $621,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,167.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,455,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,953.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

