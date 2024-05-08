New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,230 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 62,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 9.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 199,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $100,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Down 0.2 %

DNB opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -127.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.68 and a one year high of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

