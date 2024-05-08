New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,843 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of Newell Brands worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 481.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476,644 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 54,796,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,356 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 35.9% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,302,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 368.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,026,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 1,593,661 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Newell Brands during the third quarter worth about $9,575,000. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $7.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $11.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -38.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NWL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Newell Brands from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.61.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

