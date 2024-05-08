Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its stake in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Sasol were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sasol alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 53,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sasol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Sasol by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,446 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Sasol by 10.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100,789 shares in the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sasol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Sasol Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:SSL opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24. Sasol Limited has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $14.49.

Sasol Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.5248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 6.9%.

Sasol Profile

(Free Report)

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.