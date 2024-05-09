Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,059 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Meritage Group LP grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 165.8% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at $336,980,728.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $3,219,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,355,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,980,728.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $164.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.60.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.1 %

GOOGL stock opened at $169.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.19 and a 12 month high of $174.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

