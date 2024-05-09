Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $522,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,529 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 41.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $172.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.02.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.31.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

