Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 98.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $141.20 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $141.30. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $122,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,682.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XYL. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Xylem from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Xylem from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.70.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

