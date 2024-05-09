Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3,060.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

DPZ stock opened at $516.47 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $480.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $428.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total transaction of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total transaction of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,401 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,948 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DPZ. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $516.19.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

