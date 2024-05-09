Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (BATS:UJAN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.98% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 6.3% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 98,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS UJAN opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $195.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.79.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (UJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

