iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVALFree Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 2.84% of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVAL. Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,259,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SVAL opened at $29.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.92.

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

