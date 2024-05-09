Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,048 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 14,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.58, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.35.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $198,283.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 703,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370,095.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,206,273 shares of company stock worth $178,543,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.