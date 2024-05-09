MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. 169,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,377,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Get MSP Recovery alerts:

MSP Recovery Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 731.32%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSP Recovery

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSP Recovery

In other news, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 59,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $47,192.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,291,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,465.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other MSP Recovery news, CEO John Hasan Ruiz purchased 438,596 shares of MSP Recovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $499,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,576.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cano Health, Inc. sold 59,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $47,192.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,291,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,180,465.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,257,091 shares of company stock worth $2,301,490 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSP Recovery stock. Palantir Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) by 317.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873,651 shares during the quarter. MSP Recovery accounts for about 20.5% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Palantir Technologies Inc. owned 6.57% of MSP Recovery worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSP Recovery

(Get Free Report)

MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSP Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSP Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.