MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.86. 169,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,377,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.
MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MSP Recovery had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 731.32%. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in MSP Recovery stock. Palantir Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) by 317.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,038,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,873,651 shares during the quarter. MSP Recovery accounts for about 20.5% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Palantir Technologies Inc. owned 6.57% of MSP Recovery worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MSP Recovery, Inc, doing business as LifeWallet, operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights.
