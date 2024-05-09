Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29,256.8% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 584,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,331,000 after buying an additional 582,502 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,120,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTWG opened at $189.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $148.12 and a 1-year high of $199.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $189.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.02.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.