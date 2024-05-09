Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,993 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $8,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,911,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,938,000 after buying an additional 21,036 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,365,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 874,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 854,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,229,000 after purchasing an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $115.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.10. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.