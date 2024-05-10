First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Holdings Decreased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $40.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $41.79.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.